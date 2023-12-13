Zelensky told the Americans that the Russian Armed Forces have not occupied a single village in 2023

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told the American Fox News channel that Russian troops have not managed to occupy “a single Ukrainian village” during this year. However, journalists noted that this statement was not true.

I think the most important thing to understand what is happening is that Russia has not occupied a single village, not a single Ukrainian village during this year Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Ukraine has lost an important city in the Artemovsk direction

Zelensky turned out to be wrong, because the Russian army achieved success in the Artemovsk direction. On May 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). In the city, assault detachments of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” were trained with the support of artillery and aviation of the Southern Group of Forces.

The first battles in the vicinity of the city began in the summer of 2022, but a full-fledged battle for Artemovsk began in October. The “legal” capture of Artemovsk was announced on April 2, 2023, when the Russian flag was raised above the city administration building.

224 days The battle for Artemovsk continued

At the same time, back in November, the Ukrainian side denied the loss of complete control over the city. Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) control “infrastructure and industrial facilities” in the area of ​​the Samolet high-rise building.

Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Ukraine announced a difficult situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in several directions

On December 11, Malyar said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are in a difficult situation in five directions in the east. According to her, a tense situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is developing in the Kupyansky, Krasnolimansky, Artemovsky, Maryinsky and Avdeevsky directions, where active hostilities are currently taking place.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Meanwhile, the commander of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, reported that the Russian military was continuing its offensive along the entire front. According to him, together with the Ukrainian military, who are commanding military operations in the eastern direction, he analyzed the situation in detail and considered options for further measures. “The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations along the entire front,” the general said.

Zelensky previously stated that Russia would not stop its actions and would continue its offensive. In his opinion, Moscow has no fear of confrontation with the whole world. The politician suggested that Russia will continue to fight until the United States and China call on it to withdraw its military from the country.