FT: Zelensky pretended that he was not interested in the attention of his allies

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, during his stay in Brussels, sought to demonstrate to his allies that he was not trying to attract their attention. This opinion expressed Financial Times (FT) columnist Christopher Miller.

According to him, the head of state acted carefully so as not to appear that he was competing for attention. The journalist also pointed out that the world community is tired of Ukraine, noting that this is evidenced by recent events in the international arena. In this regard, he believes, it will be more difficult for the country’s authorities to ask for additional multi-billion dollar funding.