Colonel Matviychuk: Ukraine cannot independently produce weapons

Ukraine cannot independently produce weapons and ammunition; the entire base for this in the country has been destroyed. Therefore, the proposal of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky to increase production is a bluff. Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Ukraine cannot produce anything on its own; its entire material and technical base has been destroyed. In essence, Zelensky is persuading the United States to launch field production of shells, artillery powder, ammunition for small arms, and spare parts for armored vehicles. But, of course, not in the east or in the center of the country, but somewhere in the Lviv region,” Matviychuk said.

He also noted that Poland may oppose field production in Ukraine, because it is there that the hubs for the production of weapons and repair work are located.

“The United States will be faced with the question of whose side it is on: Poland or Ukraine? And the answer will, of course, be Poland, because it is a NATO member. So Zelensky is simply bluffing with his proposals, he wants to make at least some positive stuff before the New Year,” the colonel believes.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine intends to attract US companies to increase the production of weapons, including military equipment and ammunition. Zelensky also spoke about the idea of ​​creating a European defense hub in Ukraine.