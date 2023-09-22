Senator Taberville: it seems that the US is controlled by Zelensky

Instead of US President Joe Biden, the country is led by his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, says Republican Senator from Alabama Tommy Tuberville. This is his opinion expressed aired on the Fox Business YouTube channel.

According to him, what is happening against the background of the special operation in Ukraine makes Americans wonder who really controls the States. “President Zelensky is the real president of the United States. Zelensky rules this show. He’s been doing this for a year and a half,” Taberville said.

Earlier, a committee of the US House of Representatives began an investigation as part of the impeachment proceedings against Biden. The president himself explained impeachment by the Republicans’ desire to stop the work of the country’s government, adding that he was not focused on this.