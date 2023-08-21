Deputy Zhuravlev called Zelensky a jerk after words about Belgorod and NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky still believes that he plays in KVN. It’s in my Telegram channel suggested State Duma Deputy Alexei Zhuravlev.

The lawmaker commented on the words of the Ukrainian leader about his readiness to exchange Russian Belgorod for Kyiv’s membership in NATO. “The moron still believes that he plays in KVN. Even the Danish prime minister does not understand such jokes,” he said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reacted to Zelensky’s words. The diplomat noted with irony that the Ukrainian leader “apparently had an overdose.”

Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to exchange Belgorod for NATO membership at a briefing in Denmark, where he visited on August 20. Thus, he responded to the statement by the director of the personal apparatus of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the option of ending the war through granting Ukraine membership in the alliance in response to agreeing to cede the lost territories to Russia.