WSJ: Sullivan invited Zelensky to think about realistic positions in negotiations with the Russian Federation

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggested thinking about realistic negotiating positions with Russia. The newspaper reports Wall Street Journal (WSJ) with reference to diplomats.

According to sources, the United States advised Ukraine to demonstrate openness to the very idea of ​​dialogue.

Two European diplomats familiar with the discussions said Sullivan advised Zelenskiy’s team to think about realistic demands and priorities in negotiations, including revisiting its stated goal… to regain control of Crimea. Wall Street Journal

At the same time, the publication indicates that a growing number of US officials believe that the coming weeks and months represent an opportunity for Russia and Ukraine to discuss possible negotiations. The United States is confident that the arrival of winter will be a turning point in the conflict.

With the prospect that Ukraine won't make much headway on the battlefield in the coming weeks, U.S. officials and some of their European counterparts have begun to ask when society will begin <...> demand a peaceful settlement Wall Street Journal

As the newspaper notes, the United States and allies are concerned that because of the support of Kyiv, their stockpiles of weapons are depleted too quickly.

Possible negotiation date

On November 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the possibility of negotiations with Russia and noted that he did not close the door to dialogue if Moscow was ready for peace. According to him, the most important condition is the restoration of justice.

Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commenting on Zelensky’s words, noted that negotiations with Ukraine are needed, and Russia is ready for them, but the timing of the resumption of the dialogue will depend on the situation at the front.

Putin’s response

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested waiting until Kyiv’s “good will” matures to continue negotiations.

How can we now discuss possible agreements if the other side does not even want to talk to us? Well we’ll wait Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the Russian leader, there is no desire in Ukraine yet to speak with Russia. At the same time, Putin recalled that Moscow’s position on this issue is known and “is not subject to any changes or doubts.” He stressed that in order to reach agreements, it is necessary to “sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate.”