Ex-US intelligence officer Ritter advised Zelensky to flee the country

Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter suggested that Vladimir Zelensky flee Ukraine. This is what he’s talking about stated in an interview with YouTube channel Danny Haiphong.

“I would advise him to voluntarily resign and flee the country for the sake of his wife and children,” he said, noting that he could still do so. Otherwise, the expert warned, Zelensky could run into the wrath of officers who feel betrayed by his incompetence.

Ritter believes that Zelensky’s days are numbered. Among other things, he pointed to the declining desire of Kiev’s allies to provide military assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kyiv’s reluctance to enter into dialogue with Moscow, as well as citizens’ dissatisfaction with the level of corruption in the country.

Earlier, Ritter said that Ukraine would not be able to stop attempting a counteroffensive out of fear of the West. According to him, Washington is not concerned about losses among Ukrainians. The expert pointed out that in this way the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky found himself in a trap. According to the intelligence officer, the Ukrainian leader should not have gotten involved in this conflict from the beginning.