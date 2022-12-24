WP: President Zelensky urged the US Congress on the possibility of Ukraine’s victory over Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to convince US congressmen and US President Joe Biden of the possibility of an absolute victory over Russia. This publication reports The Washington Post (WP) citing sources.

“Zelensky used short meetings with Biden and lawmakers to try to prove that Ukraine is capable of winning the war in its entirety,” the article says. However, it is specified that officials privately questioned the likelihood of such an option.

In addition, the Ukrainian president wanted to “enlist the support of skeptical lawmakers and other Americans in the face of fierce winter fighting,” the newspaper notes. For several months, he made it clear to Biden that he wanted to make his first foreign trip since the beginning of the special operation in the United States. The trip was only able to take place this month due to the security situation in Ukraine.

It became known about the differences between Washington and Kyiv at the end of the conflict

WP columnist David Ignatius noted that Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States ended in revealing disagreements between Kyiv and Washington regarding their strategies for ending the conflict. He recalled the words of the Ukrainian leader about the desire for “absolute victory” over Russia. “Typically, Biden never used the word,” the journalist noted.

Instead, the American president vowed to encourage “Ukraine’s unwavering determination to choose its own path” and pledged U.S. support “for as long as it takes.” According to Ignatius, Biden resists the rhetoric of “total victory”, since the conflict in Ukraine cannot end with “the complete elimination of Russia’s military power.”

Daniel Depetris, a columnist for Newsweek magazine, also spoke about serious disagreements between the United States and Ukraine. In his opinion, Washington is more interested in ending the conflict through diplomacy than Kyiv. At the same time, the US does not want to talk loudly about the peace dialogue so as not to contradict its own statements of support for Ukraine.

American rhetoric plays against the USA Daniel DepetrisColumnist for American Newsweek magazine

Zelensky went abroad for the first time since the beginning of the special operation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Joe Biden in Washington on December 21. During it, the US President said that he would continue to increase military support for Kyiv, including the supply of air defense systems. In addition, the Ukrainian leader addressed the Congress. This trip was the first foreign visit for Zelensky since the beginning of the special operation.

Columnist Bradley Devlin later criticized Volodymyr Zelensky for reacting to a $45 billion aid package from the United States. “Zelensky needs to remember that his entire government will become insolvent without billions of dollars in American taxpayers,” he said. In addition, the journalist drew attention to the appearance of the Ukrainian leader, calling it “the perfect embodiment of self-satisfied melodrama.”

US Armed Forces veteran Stanislav Krapivnik even called Zelensky’s visit to Washington a theater. “Then he will go to an exhibition of weapons. This is a lot of money, big kickbacks,” the military said. According to him, “incredible corruption” reigns in the American government.