The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the party “European Solidarity” Oleg Sinyutka accused the President of the country Volodymyr Zelensky of trying to impose the “Little Russian complex” on the Ukrainians. Reported by RIA News…

The parliamentarian thus reacted to the holding in Kiev of a concert on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine, where songs were performed in Russian.

Related materials

“Zelensky wanted to demonstrate that there are two states in our country – first grade and second grade. Some are rooting for some things, others are convinced of completely different values. What sounded on Sofievskaya Square was the desire of the authorities to impose the Little Russians complex on society, ”said Sinyutka and added that the Ukrainians“ had been killing this complex for a long time and so zealously, ”but they never succeeded in doing it.

Earlier, director Oleg Sentsov criticized Zelensky for the organized concert on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration. He said that the event with the participation of the “bastards” shows what “is actually happening in the head of the president, his entourage, and their supporters.” Sentsov described the holiday as “a pop sabbath with a Russian flavor.”

On August 24, a concert was held on Sophia Square in the center of Kiev to mark the 29th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. Part of the Ukrainian public was outraged by the fact that some of the songs were sung in Russian. At the same time, the March of the Defenders of Ukraine was held in the capital. The action was attended by tens of thousands of participants in the hostilities in Donbass, activists of various political forces. The protesters chanted “Heroes don’t die! Enemies are dying! “