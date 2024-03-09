Mercouris: Zelensky revealed the coordinates of a secret base in Odessa with his visit

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky revealed the location of a secret base in Odessa, where specialists in managing maritime drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were trained. This was reported by British analyst Alexander Mercouris, transmits publication “PolitNavigator”.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian leader wanted to distribute awards to the drone operators who attacked the Caesar Kunikov ship. “The Russians were tracking his movements. So they found out the coordinates of the base and then struck,” Mercouris said, adding that “many important people died there.”

The analyst noted that if Zelensky’s role in the incident is revealed, “it will cause great anger in Western capitals.”

On the afternoon of March 6, it became known that a loud explosion was heard in the port of Odessa during the visit of the President of Ukraine. A few minutes earlier, an air raid warning was announced in the city.

On March 9, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said that Russia does not plan to eliminate Zelensky. He called on members of the UN Security Council to think about Moscow's capabilities. The diplomat also emphasized that Russia has “more important tasks.” In particular, he pointed to the fact that the Russian army was able to destroy a workshop for the production of naval drones. According to Polyansky, this goal is “much more important” than Zelensky.