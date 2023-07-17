Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: Zelensky personally is behind the organization of the attack on the bridge

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is personally behind the organization of the attack on the Crimean bridge. This was stated by the head of the parliament of the republic Vladimir Konstantinov in broadcast Solovyov Live.

He recalled that in Ukraine all decisions are made by the head of state, and also called for Zelensky to be convicted in Russia for organizing terrorist activities against civilians.

“It was he and no one else, no one there (the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kirill) Budanov and others like him. These are all pawns in this complex command system. All decisions are made in one office, and this is his team and his decision personally,” the parliamentarian explained.