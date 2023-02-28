He President of Ukraine Volodomyr Zelenskyhas recognized that the situation in Bakhmut, a strategic location in the Donestk region surrounded by the Russians for weeks, “is becoming increasingly difficult.”

In his usual late-night speech, Zelensky said he was “constantly in touch” with his military commanders in the area and that the Donetsk regionin the east of the country, deserved “special attention”.

“In the Bakhmut direction the situation is becoming more and more difficult. The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to gain a foothold and secure the defense,” Zelensky said.

Russian forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances quickly

“Our warriors who defend the Bakhmut sector are true heroes,” added the Ukrainian ruler in his speech, in which he also expressed “grateful to each and every person who heroically supports this direction and other directions in Donbas.”

In his latest report, the Institute for the Study of War says that Russian forces are institutionalizing in Bakhmut frontal assault practices previously used by the Wagner mercenary group.

These practices, according to this institute, have a high degree of attrition and “although they can achieve tactical gains”, in theory they cannot “effectively counter conventional Ukrainian battalions”, so it is “unlikely that Russian forces will achieve operationally significant advances quickly.

In his end-of-day speech, Zelensky recalled how it had started with the bombardment with kamikaze drones in several Ukrainian towns, which he took advantage of, once again, to demand modern combat planes from his Western allies to complete the work of his air force.

“We need the aviation component of air defense, modern combat aircraft, to protect the entire territory of our country from Russian terror. Air defense will be complete only when it is supported by aviation. By modern aviation,” he stressed.

“Our pilots, together with our anti-aircraft gunners, together with all the warriors and specialists of our Air Forces, are already doing a great job. But we will be able to fully protect the sky when the aviation taboo in relations with our partners is lifted” , said.

Zelensky also referred to the visit to kyiv by the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellenwhom he thanked “for the vital financial support for our country” and with whom he discussed “the reconstruction needs in Ukraine and the restoration of justice for our people and the entire free world, which means launching a real compensation mechanism for the damage caused by this war”

“Compensation at the expense of Russian assets,” he stressed.

