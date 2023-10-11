Zelensky: Western attention to Ukraine may weaken due to escalation in Israel

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky is concerned about the possible weakening of the world community’s attention to the Ukrainian conflict due to the situation around Israel.

According to him, if Kyiv is deprived of support, “time will play on Russia’s side.” The head of state also expressed hope for continued assistance from the United States.

Israel, Sderot: Israeli soldiers seen along the Gaza border. Fighting between Israeli soldiers and Islamist Hamas militants continues in the border area with Gaza.. Photo: Yefimovich / picture alliance / Getty Images

What prospects await Ukraine against the background of the flaring Palestinian-Israeli conflict?

Earlier, the US leadership thought about combining assistance to Israel and Ukraine. It was reported that the American administration is considering the possibility of linking funding for both countries within one bill. However, American Senator Josh Hawley called for things to be done differently and to send all funds intended for Ukraine to Israel.

As political scientist Konstantin Blokhin noted, “tying up” aid will negatively affect both the quality and volume of support for Kyiv. In his opinion, if the Palestinian-Israeli conflict expands, the United States will prioritize Israel, since it is its closest ally.

At the same time, Russian political scientist Dmitry Rodionov believes that if the conflict between Palestine and Israel is quickly resolved, nothing will change for Ukraine. He stressed that the country will only face problems if the confrontation drags on for weeks or months.

In this case, Kyiv will be on a starvation diet, large volumes of weapons and other aid will go to the Middle East Dmitry Rodionovpolitical scientist

In turn, military expert Boris Dzherelievsky predicted the freezing of the conflict in Ukraine due to the escalation in the Middle East. He believes that Kyiv’s Western allies will be willing to make huge territorial concessions to end the fighting.

A Ukrainian servicemen seats inside a M109 self-propelled howitzer. Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

The conflict between Palestine and Israel is intensifying

On the morning of October 7, Israel reported a rocket attack on the country by Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip. After this, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a military operation in Gaza.

On October 10, the Israeli Army launched a full-fledged offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas wanted change in Gaza, it [ситуация] will change 180 degrees compared to the original plan Yoav Galanthead of the Israeli Ministry of Defense

It was noted that the Israeli side is preparing for a months-long ground campaign in the sector. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 900 people were killed as a result of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.