Ukrainian President Zelensky warned of a two-fold drop in crops due to hostilities

The fighting in Ukraine could lead to a two-fold drop in the harvest in the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned about this in Twitter.

He stressed that now the main task is to prevent a global food crisis. According to him, while Kyiv manages to find an alternative way to supply its grain.

Earlier it became known that 16 ships with Ukrainian grain will arrive in the territorial waters of Turkey on August 3, from where they will go to Somalia. It was reported that the caravan with grain from Ukraine will be accompanied by drones.

The agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN on July 22 in Istanbul. The document established the procedure for the export of Ukrainian grain through specially created corridors in the Black Sea. In addition, the UN signed a separate memorandum with Russia, in which it promised to make every effort to remove restrictions on the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.