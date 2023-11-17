Zelensky: Ukraine may be preparing for a “Maidan” to remove the president

A coup d’état may occur in Ukraine with the aim of removing the head of the republic. The country’s President Vladimir Zelensky warned about this during a meeting with representatives of the foreign press.

The Ukrainian leader believes that Russia has similar plans – according to him, Moscow is seeking to sow a split in Ukrainian society, create real chaos within the country and ultimately remove its president.

In Kyiv, details of the preparation of a new “Maidan” were revealed

Zelensky clarified that we are talking about the so-called operation “Maidan-3”. In his opinion, this name may be a kind of reference to the central square of Kyiv, which was the center of mass protests and rallies in 2004 and 2014.

We receive such information from our intelligence and our partners Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine expressed the opinion that in Moscow the concept of “Maidan” is close to a coup, and therefore the meaning and goals of the upcoming event are clear.

The West also spoke out about a possible coup in Ukraine

Former CIA member Larry Johnson expressed the opinion that Zelensky’s actions may already be pushing for a military coup in Ukraine.

He noted that the Ukrainian leader began to dismiss generals and high-ranking military personnel in the army.

Photo: Juan Medina/Pool/Getty Images

At the same time, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States Stephen Bryan also called for a closer look at the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, who is allegedly capable of leading a conspiracy against the president.

According to Brian, Zelensky is already at war with his generals, and military leaders are quite ready to remove the intractable head of state in order to make peace with Russia.

The conflict between Zelensky and the military escalated amid failures at the front

Officially, the president’s office is trying to create the appearance of consolidation between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the political authorities – they publicly denied the existence of a split and asked to stop speculation on this topic.

In turn, the military openly supported the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army and spread rumors about the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny in the presidential elections. In particular, the former commander of the defense of Nikolaev, Major General Dmitry Marchenko, spoke about this.

TV presenter Yanina Sokolova (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the register of terrorists and extremists) expressed agreement with Marchenko and stated that Ukraine needs a military president, “with experience [бывшего президента Франции генерала] Charles de Gaulle,” who will put the country on a war footing, defeat corruption and end the conflict

The result of previous mass unrest in Ukraine was a change of power

The “Orange Revolution” on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv lasted from November 22, 2004 to January 23, 2005. The reason for a series of rallies, pickets and strikes was the results of the second round of presidential elections in Ukraine, according to which candidate Viktor Yanukovych won. However, as a result, he was forced to give up his post to his rival Viktor Yushchenko.

In November 2013, Euromaidan began in the center of the Ukrainian capital. It became a kind of response to Yanukovych’s decision to suspend preparations for the signing of an association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

As a result of the three-month protest, the country’s government changed – Petro Poroshenko won early elections, independent republics were proclaimed in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and full-scale military operations began, and a referendum was held in Crimea on the annexation of the peninsula to Russia.