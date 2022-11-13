Zelensky’s remarks in his video night speech:

• “Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes.”

• “Bodies of dead civilians and soldiers were found.”

• “The Russian army left behind the same brutality that it committed in other regions of the country it entered.”

On Sunday, local officials said that public utility companies in Kherson are working to restore vital infrastructure that was blown up by retreating Russian forces, while electricity and water cuts continued to most homes in the city in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces arrived in central Kherson on Friday, after Russia withdrew from the only regional capital it had seized since the start of its military offensive last February.

This withdrawal was the third major retreat in the war, and the first to see the abandonment of a major city, with the progress of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive with which Kyiv recaptured parts of the east and south.

Celebrations in the middle of war

Despite the reverberation of artillery fire over the city, the throngs of cheering, flag-waving residents gathered in Kherson’s main square did not hold back.

“We are happy now, but we are all afraid of bombing from the left bank,” said young singer Yana Smirnova, pointing to Russian guns on the eastern side of the Dnipro River near the city.

Smirnova said she and her friends had to get water from the river to shower and flush toilets, and only a few residents were lucky enough to have generators pumping water from wells.

According to Yaroslav Janusevich, governor of the Kherson region, the authorities decided to maintain the curfew from 5 pm to 8 am, and to prevent residents from leaving or entering the city as a security measure.

“The enemy has mined all critical infrastructure targets. We are trying to secure them in a few days and (after that) we will open the city,” Yanusvich told Ukrainian television, adding that he hoped mobile phone companies would soon resume service.

The head of the Ukrainian Railways said that service to Kherson is expected to resume this week.