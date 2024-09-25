Peskov called Zelensky’s statement about forcing Russia to peace a fatal mistake

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s position that Russia can only be forced to peace is wrong. The Kremlin’s official representative Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation, and Moscow put forward its own conditions for ending the conflict.

Zelensky explained his position at a UN Security Council meeting by saying that Russia had allegedly violated many international norms and rules. He also added that “war fatigue” or territorial concessions by the republic would not be the reason for ending the conflict.

This position is a fatal mistake. A fatal mistake, a systemic mistake, this is a profound delusion, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime. Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

The Russian president’s press secretary indicated that Moscow is in favor of peace, but “on the condition that the foundations of its security are ensured and the tasks facing the special military operation are carried out.” Without achieving these goals, it is impossible to force Russia, he concluded.

Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Zelensky predicted the time frame for the end of the conflict

According to the Ukrainian leader, it could end as early as next year. During his visit to the United States, Zelensky expressed confidence that only active actions by the international coalition of Ukraine’s allies could speed up the end of the conflict. The politician also said that the next few months would be decisive.

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Chepa, agreed with him. The parliamentarian recalled that Zelensky had prepared a “victory plan,” which implies that the United States should provide the country with major assistance and allow the use of the supplied weapons for strikes deep into Russia. Chepa noted that the Ukrainian president himself hardly hopes for the success of this undertaking. In addition, the situation on the front lines is gradually deteriorating for Kyiv.

Related materials:

The Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, also believes that any “plan for victory” for Ukraine in the military conflict must take into account Russia’s position.

Putin names one of the key conditions for ending the conflict with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that this is the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from new regions of Russia. Ukraine must also abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO, and the neutral and non-nuclear status of Kyiv is a fundamental position.

The head of state also noted that the essence of Russia’s peace proposal is a complete end to the Ukrainian conflict, not its freezing.