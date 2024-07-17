Parisien: Zelensky wants to blame Russia for the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to obtain a refusal from the Russian authorities to participate in the negotiations. This was reported by the French newspaper Le Parisien.

According to the publication, Zelensky wants Russia to refuse the talks in order to accuse the country of disrupting the dialogue. President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Security Studies in Europe (IPSE) Emmanuel Dupuis noted that the Ukrainian leader’s position “is intended to demonstrate that he is meeting the Russians halfway without abandoning the conditions previously put forward.”

This is not about “admitting weakness” but about holding Russia accountable. If it refuses, Moscow’s position, not Kyiv’s, will be deemed counterproductive Emmanuel Dupuis President of the Institute for Advanced and Security Studies in Europe (IPSE)

According to Philippe Migault, Director of the European Centre for Strategic Analysis, Zelensky understands that the situation is developing extremely unfavourably for Ukraine. The expert noted that Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line, occupying new positions.

Earlier, Russia was invited to the second summit on Ukraine

On July 15, Zelensky said Moscow should be invited to a second peace summit on Ukraine. “I believe that representatives of Russia should be at the second summit,” he urged.

To do this, a plan should be created by November at three meetings: on energy in Qatar, on the maritime corridor in Turkey, and on humanitarian issues in Canada.

The first peace summit on Ukraine took place on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of 101 delegations from different countries and international organizations. As a result of the meeting, a document was drawn up, which, as explained by the Swiss Foreign Ministry, countries can support at any time. This right is also available to those states that did not participate in the peace summit on Ukraine.

Russia condemns approaches to potential meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the idea of ​​a second summit on Ukraine. In his opinion, the meeting’s approaches are not acceptable to Moscow.

When talking about what they would do there, everyone, one way or another, formulated one-sided approaches that were absolutely unacceptable for us and for many others who are sincerely interested in peace. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

At the same time, Russia is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, the minister emphasized. He also expressed hope that at some stage an agreement on European security will be reached, which will help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.