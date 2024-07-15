Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks Russian participation in new peace summit | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (15) that he is in favor of Russia’s participation in the second edition of the Peace Summit promoted by Kiev, which held its inaugural edition in mid-June in Switzerland without Russian representatives among the guests.

“I believe that representatives of Russia should be present at the second Peace Summit,” Zelensky said at a press conference held today in Kiev.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that Ukraine is working on developing a peace plan that contains the ten demands included in the so-called Peace Formula, an initiative of his administration that advocates, among other things, the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian territories.

“I have set myself the goal of having the plan fully ready by November. Then everything will be ready for the second summit,” added Zelensky, who on July 2 asked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during the visit to Kiev of the European leader who has the best relations with Russia, to use his “leadership” to help prepare for this second summit.

The comprehensive peace plan mentioned by Zelensky could seek the endorsement of as many countries in the international community as possible before being presented to Moscow.

So far, both Kiev and Moscow have openly rejected possible peace conditions proposed by the other side.