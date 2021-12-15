President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to take advantage of the situation with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, writes TASS…

“Thanks to such an instrument (Nord Stream 2, – approx. “Lenta.ru”) could organize a meeting with the President of Russia, where some progress in the implementation of “Minsk” or other steps to end the conflict could be resolved. But this is his right, ”the Ukrainian leader wished.

At the same time, Zelensky, at a briefing in Brussels, expressed doubt that Putin would hear him.

In November, Zelenskiy called on the United States authorities to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to the Ukrainian leader, “Europe’s gas blackmail” must be stopped forever.

On September 10, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced that the construction of Nord Stream 2 had been fully completed. By mid-October, it was already ready for launch, but the date of its real start of work will be determined by the European regulator. The Nord Stream 2 certification process could take several months.