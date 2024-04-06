Zelensky supported Macron’s idea of ​​sending troops and instructors to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky supported the idea of ​​French leader Emmanuel Macron about the possible sending of French troops or instructors to the territory of Ukraine.

The politician noted that training Ukrainian fighters by the Western military directly in the republic is much faster and more effective than sending brigades abroad; in addition, they should gain combat experience on equipment in the field, and not at bases in a peaceful state.

Zelensky also pointed to the importance of building repair hubs for Western equipment in Ukraine in certain regions, including underground ones.

We are also for proposing the initiative to be on the border. How can we refuse? If they offer this and come, we will only support Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to the politician, he does not know the specific details of such discussions, but he really wants to hear them from his French colleague.

At the end of February 2024, Macron admitted that the French army could be redeployed to Ukrainian territory. In March, the president repeated his words, noting that such a scenario was possible.

French left-wing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon said Macron's attempts to influence Russian leader Vladimir Putin with threats are absurd. “It’s absurd to think that by scaring us we will force Putin to retreat. We are not in a position to threaten Russia. No one can defeat a country that has seven time zones and that once defeated Napoleon and Hitler,” he said.

Zelensky admitted that he cannot ask the West to send troops, but he wants it

Vladimir Zelensky emphasized that he cannot initiate the sending of Western troops to Ukraine, although Kyiv would like their presence.

This is risky for us, because if I come up with such an initiative, Russia will do everything to stop military assistance from other countries, societies will be divided, they will put pressure on the leaders of their countries, and they will slow down supplies to us – one or another Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He added that there are initiatives from other states, in addition, in Ukraine there are volunteer formations of foreign citizens who came to participate in hostilities.

Ukraine will never mind if someone wants to help Ukraine, fact Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader said that he could not publicly make such calls, not only because of the risks of opposition from Russia, but also because of fears that people in other countries would oppose and insist that this is “not their war.”

Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen admitted that troops from Western countries could be sent to Ukraine in the future, although at the moment there is no such need. In her opinion, it is important to show that the West is ready to further help Kyiv and strengthen support.

Kyiv agrees to help from the US on credit

Zelensky said that Kyiv agrees to receive assistance from the United States on a credit basis, as the Republicans are proposing.

There was a senator recently. And he says: “Will you agree to the loan money? If, for example, they say that the money is on credit, or will you not receive it? I answered: “What are these elections for if there is no choice?” We'll agree to something, some option Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Against the background of the cessation of military supplies to Kyiv, US Senator Lindsey Graham (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of terrorists and extremists) said that the United States should provide military aid on credit rather than as a donation.

The Ukrainian authorities considered this idea offensive and dishonest.

Ukraine does not have shells for a counteroffensive

Zelensky admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not have shells to carry out a counter-offensive.

We have no shells for counter-offensive actions. To protect our state, there are several initiatives that have begun to work Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He clarified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to compensate for the shortage of artillery ammunition with drones, they help, but cannot be an alternative.

According to Zelensky, the country also has a shortage of air defense missiles. The politician noted that in some cases only the Patriot complex or an analogue can work.

And here we have to choose – which object to protect, this city or another city. We have air defense reserves for today, but we must think about what will happen tomorrow. Tomorrow the intensity may continue – and we will miss Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He added that the intensity of Russian shelling against Ukrainian targets has increased. In addition, in 2024, only ten percent of the promised F-16 fighters will be transferred to Kyiv. They will work in conjunction with air defense systems.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said that in the absence of military assistance from the United States of America, the country's troops would have to begin retreating.

Bloomberg noted that Russia surpasses Ukraine in shells, producing seven times more of them, which is double the figure in January 2024.