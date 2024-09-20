Zelensky announced his intention to put an end to the conflict with Russia in 2024

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia should end in 2024. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, transmits “Interfax-Ukraine”.

Zelensky announced during a joint conference with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen his intention to put an end to the conflict in 2024. At the same time, he called his “peace formula” the only way to resolve the conflict.

“We must strengthen Ukraine as much as possible in order to organize a second “peace summit” this year – a summit that will be able to put an end to this conflict,” the politician emphasized. He also added that the conference should lead to a final settlement of the confrontation with Russia.

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Linda Thomas-Greenfield commented on Zelensky’s plan for a settlement. In her opinion, the politician’s proposal could work.