Zelensky said he does not cling to power and is ready to hold elections in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he does not cling to power and that he wants to hold elections for a new leader of the country. The head of state spoke about this during the All-Ukrainian telethon, reports RIA News.

“I would not like to fantasize that we would live without elections for three, five, seven years. I don’t want the attitude to power that it holds. I don’t hold on to anything. I would like to hold elections,” he said on the air of the telethon.

The Ukrainian leader also admitted that holding presidential elections in wartime is prohibited, but he is ready to deviate from the rules under three conditions. Firstly, he is waiting for financial support from the West, secondly, the country’s parliament must support the relevant changes to the law, and thirdly, observers must visit the trenches.

Earlier, Zelensky explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) do not transfer battles to Russian territory. According to him, in this case, the Ukrainian side may lose the support of its Western allies.