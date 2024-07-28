NHK: Zelensky announced discussion of territorial integrity of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to the Japanese television channel NHK, in which he announced a detailed discussion of issues of the country’s territorial integrity.

He did not specify with which countries exactly these negotiations are planned to begin. Zelensky also noted that he maintains contact with the team of the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump.

Related materials:

Zelensky promises to present peace plan in November

As the TV channel reports, Zelensky said that the action plan for establishing peace in Ukraine will be ready by the end of November. The broadcaster’s website clarifies that the Ukrainian leader has outlined a path to ending hostilities.

Zelensky said patience, support and diplomatic pressure were three factors for a just end to the war. He added that if the US and European countries remained united, it would increase pressure and show Moscow that it had no chance. NHK

In June, Zelensky said that Ukraine did not want to prolong the conflict due to heavy losses on the battlefield. At that time, he expressed a desire to prepare a peace plan and expressed hope that this could be done before the second summit on his “peace formula.”

Related materials:

Russia doubts Kyiv’s readiness for negotiations

On July 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questioned the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who declared his readiness to negotiate with the Russian side. The Russian diplomat said that Kyiv representatives were saying “directly opposite things.”

They were talking about negotiations just recently. Zelensky mentioned his readiness to eventually sit down at the table with Russian representatives. I don’t listen to them, to be honest. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Kuleba stated Kyiv’s readiness for negotiations with Moscow in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on July 24. According to him, the dialogue should be aimed “at achieving a fair and lasting peace.”

Later, Kiev clarified that at the moment there is no talk of readiness for negotiations with Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba proved Ukraine’s consistent position, which consists of readiness to conduct the negotiation process with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but noted that so far such readiness has not been observed on the Russian side Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow sees no concrete grounds for peace talks with Kiev. He said, “There are some unclear signals, but we don’t know how realistic they are.”