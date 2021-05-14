The party of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko “European Solidarity” demanded that the incumbent head of state Volodymyr Zelensky to evict from the state residence. About it reported website traffic.

“European Solidarity demands that Vladimir Zelensky immediately move out of the state residence of 4 thousand square meters, live like Goloborodko (the hero of the Servant of the People series, President-teacher Vasily Goloborodko, played by Zelensky before the presidency, – approx. “Lenta.ru”), and the dacha in Koncha-Zaspa, as he once promised, will be given to children – but not to his own, ”the statement says.

The party indicated that Zelensky owns an apartment within walking distance of the president’s office. “You don’t even need a bicycle, and even more so the motorcade, which daily prevent the people of Kiev from moving around the city,” added the political force.

In September 2020, Poroshenko said that the expenses for the office of the head of state, included in the draft budget, indicate that in reality, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is costing taxpayers the most in the entire history of the country. “Once they said that they would ride bicycles in motorcade (…) Despite the fact that both Zelensky and this whole team have their own real estate, the declaration is already cracking, and not everything is indicated there,” the politician said.

In July last year, Zelensky’s office announced that the president and his family would temporarily reside in the Koncha-Zaspa state residence after the sale of a house in the village of Ivankovichi. The Verkhovna Rada reproached the president for breaking his pre-election promise not to use state residences.