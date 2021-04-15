Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would like better relations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the newspaper Le Figaro.

“To be honest, I would like a better relationship with Emmanuel Macron than the ones he has with other leaders such as Vladimir Putin,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskiy also admitted that he had waited “too long” for a call from US President Joe Biden. “The USA is a big country. They have many problems, and Ukraine is not their priority, although I regret it, ”he said.

Zelensky will visit Paris to discuss the situation in Donbass on Friday, April 16. Together with him, his wife Elena Zelenskaya will also go on a trip, who will meet with the wife of the head of France, Brigitte Macron. The talks will take place at the Elysee Palace in the format of a working lunch. In addition to Donbass, the parties intend to discuss the progress of democratic reforms in Ukraine and, in particular, the creation of an independent judicial system.