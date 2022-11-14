“We’re moving forward”. With these words, Volodymyr Zelensky greeted the reconquest of Kherson on Monday during a visit to this city accompanied by a large part of his cabinet. Three days after the entry of the Ukrainian Army, the president has met with a group of soldiers and offered a speech in the central square, where hundreds of neighbors carrying national flags have gathered. “I’m really happy. I can see that happiness in the reaction of the people », he told reporters.

About 50,000 inhabitants now live in Kherson. More than 120,000 were evacuated before Russian troops withdrew to the left bank of the Dnieper River where they have set up their bridgehead. Zelensky has considered that this withdrawal is a consequence of the invaders “being in danger” and has added that the advance on the region will mark a “turning point in the war”, despite the fact that the retaken areas still represent a small part of the surface invaded by Russia. The president has praised Western-supplied heavy weaponry and expressed “thank you” to the United States and NATO partners.

Regarding the possibility of sitting down at a negotiating table with Moscow, an objective that is increasingly being demanded by European allies and by the White House itself, given the feeling that the two countries have entered an endless spiral of war, Zelenski affirms that Ukraine “it is ready for peace”, but not ready to “hand over its territory to Russia”. In turn, Kremlin spokesmen have been in favor of opening negotiations, but provided that the current military conditions on the ground are respected; that is, with its primacy in Donbas.

The president salutes the flag during the reception organized by the Ukrainian troops /



afp



In this apparent dialogue of the deaf, the European Union has intervened today, whose head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, believes that the Zelensky government is the one that must decide when it begins negotiations with Moscow. In his opinion, the Russian Army “is withdrawing” and the fact that he did not defend Kherson “because he could have suffered a great defeat” establishes a “turning point”. Different military analysts have been less enthusiastic than Borrell and, unlike previous withdrawals of troops from the Kremlin, which were completely disorderly, consider that in this case there is a rehearsed operation to regroup forces, defend the possibility of an attack on Crimea and establish new offensive.

The head of European diplomacy has assured in this regard that the training mission of the Ukrainian Army planned by Europe will be ready in two weeks: “Our duty is to support” Ukraine, he has sentenced. The Finnish Foreign Minister has also asked this morning that any dialogue between the two countries begin when “Russia has abandoned” the invaded territories.

Hundreds of residents await Zelensky’s intervention in the central square of Kherson /



ef



Zelensky’s main concern now is focused on Kherson recovering basic supplies of electricity, gas and drinking water as soon as possible, whose facilities have been destroyed by the Russians before their withdrawal. The president has also reported that during the first hours of his presence in the reconquered province “the bodies of civilians and soldiers are being found” that demonstrate the existence of summary executions and other war crimes. “In the Kherson region, the Russian Army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country that it was able to enter,” lamented the president, before promising the residents of the city that “we will find and bring before Justice to all murderers.