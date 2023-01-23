Zelensky’s pledge came amid allegations of high-level corruption, including a report about dubious methods of military procurement in the midst of Russia’s 11-month-old offensive.

Ukraine has a long history of endemic corruption and fragile governance, and the European Union made implementing anti-corruption reforms one of its main requirements for Ukraine’s accession, after granting Kyiv candidate status last year.

“This week will be the time to make appropriate decisions. Decisions have already been prepared. I don’t want to publish them at the moment, but it will all be fair,” Zelensky said in a video speech.

Zelensky, who was elected overwhelmingly in 2019 on pledges to change the way the ex-Soviet country was run, said his government had accepted the resignation of a deputy minister after an investigation into allegations he had accepted a bribe.