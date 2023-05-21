Biden said that Zelensky promised not to use the F-16 to advance into the territory of the Russian Federation

US President Joe Biden announced that he had received a guarantee from his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would not use fourth-generation F-16 fighters to advance into Russia. On Sunday, May 21, reports TASS.

“I have a clear assurance from Zelensky that they will not use them to advance into Russian territory,” Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, when asked by a journalist whether the supplies would bring F-16 to escalate the conflict.

The American leader also noted that the fighters would not have helped Kyiv in the situation with Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), which had previously come under the control of Russian forces.

Biden stressed that Ukraine will need the F-16s not in the near future, but in the longer term.

Earlier, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Kyiv hopes for the supply of Western partners, including “several dozen” F-16 fighters. According to him, F-16s will be transferred by units.