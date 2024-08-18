Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Kursk region to create a buffer zone

One of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory. This was stated by the republic’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video address on the evening of Sunday, August 18.

He also called on Western partners – the United States, France and Great Britain – to hurry with the supply of military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

We require acceleration in deliveries from our partners. We beg you. War has no vacations Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

As Zelensky explained, it is necessary to establish timely logistics in order to deliver weapons to Ukraine within the framework of the announced packages.

Related materials:

Kyiv confirms discussions with the West on attack on Kursk region

On August 15, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed that Kyiv had discussed with its Western partners the planned attack on the territory of the Russian region.

There are certain things that need to be done with an element of surprise and that need to happen at the local level. But there have been discussions between partners, just not at the public level. Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Shortly before this, Washington had repeatedly stated that it was not involved in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. Thus, on August 13, the deputy official representative of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, said that Washington had not taken any part in planning this operation.

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder also denied that the US had coordinated the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. At the same time, he noted that Kiev’s use of American weapons on Russian territory is “within the framework of the policy established by the US.”

Related materials:

Russia points to West’s role in planning attack on Kursk region

On August 16, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev called the US government’s statements about its non-involvement in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region a lie. He explained that without Washington’s participation and direct support, Kyiv would not have risked entering Russian territory.

State Duma deputy Alexey Chepa expressed a similar opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

All intelligence information, all satellite reconnaissance comes mainly from the USA, from European countries. It is American planes that fly along the borders. Therefore, it is ridiculous to say that someone in the West did not know something. Well, maybe not everyone was informed Alexey Chepa State Duma deputy

He emphasized that the United States took an active part in planning the attack on the Kursk region, as did other NATO countries. Ukraine, the parliamentarian admitted, could only make adjustments to minor details of the operation.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the border regions of the Russian Federation took place on August 6. Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk region, but they have not yet been completely driven out. The situation is also tense in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.