Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday inspected his country’s borders with Belarus and Poland and thanked border guards for defending the country since Russia’s attack.
The president posted a video on the messaging app Telegram of him meeting border guards in a wooded forest surrounded by a barbed wire fence beside a river in the Volyn region of northwestern Ukraine.
“It is an honor for me to be here today to thank the border guards for protecting our state’s borders,” Zelensky wrote at the bottom of the video clip. Zelensky also appeared in the clip addressing the border guards and giving them rewards.
Zelensky said, “On the protection of our state in Bakhmut. I know how steadfast you are there in holding on to Bakhmut,” he said, referring to the city in the east of the country, where fierce battles have been taking place between Russian and Ukrainian forces for months.
In a separate publication on Wednesday, Zelensky said he discussed security issues and socio-economic issues with the political and military leaders of the Volyn region.
#Zelensky #visits #Ukraines #borders #Belarus #Poland
Leave a Reply