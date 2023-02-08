Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UK Parliament on Wednesday after meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It is his first visit to the allied country, which he began in 2014, after the conquest of Crimea by the Russian army, the training of Ukrainian troops. He will now extend it to the training of fighter pilots and marines.

Zelensky established a friendly relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who responded to the invasion with immediate support for the kyiv government and visited him several times in the capital. The United Kingdom is the second European country, behind Poland, in percentage of GDP dedicated to economic and military aid to Ukraine. Support for the invaded country is not questioned by any opposition party.

Sunak’s intention in inviting Zelensky may be related to an eagerness to confirm his stature as prime minister. The ousted Johnson has not abandoned his ambition to return to Downing Street, has visited the Ukrainian president in kyiv and criticized Sunak in the United States for refusing to send fighter jets to the invaded country’s army.

On board a military plane



After landing on board a military plane for the transport of material and troops at the Stanstead civilian airport, shortly before 11:30 a.m., peninsular time, Zelenski had a brief meeting with Sunak at the headquarters of the Government headquarters. The Ukrainian president will address members of Parliament, commoners and lords, in Westminster Hall, the large ceremonial space in the building that houses the chambers.

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will also receive Zelenski, who in the afternoon will travel to a town in the southwest of England to visit, together with Sunak, the military base where troops are trained to operate the Challenger 2 tanks that the United Kingdom has promised to send, and also the marines. According to London figures, 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained on British soil and this year the figure is expected to reach 20,000.

The Ukrainian president’s visit to the United Kingdom is his second to a European country. He stopped in Poland in December, on his return from his trip to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden to thank him for the help received. «My trip to the US was aimed at getting more weapons and to say thank you for the support received. I want to travel to Brussels, but my trips carry great risks, “he said about an appointment that seems to finally take place this week.

Meanwhile, the Belgian capital is shielding itself to host a possible visit from Zelenski. Although there is still no official confirmation, nor is it expected “for security reasons”, the Italian newspaper ‘La Stampa’ has advanced this week that the leader will finally attend the extraordinary summit to be held this Thursday in Brussels.

Zelensky received the invitation of the European leaders last week, at the meeting between the European Union and Ukraine. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, personally delivered the letter with the invitation, in a sign of their intention to strengthen ties with Ukraine and advance its integration into the bloc. . The EU has been the main power in providing humanitarian, military and economic support to the country since the conflict began.