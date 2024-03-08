Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Turkey this Friday to discuss with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the course of the war with Russiathe current status of discussions on a new agreement for a grain corridor and efforts for permanent peace in the region.

The meeting between the two presidents is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, the Turkish presidential office added in a statement on the X social network.

A few weeks ago it had been reported about a visit by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in February, which, however, did not take place.

During the recent Antalya Diplomatic Forum, held in early March, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, He repeated that Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as long as both parties were prepared.

President Recep Erdogan made the announcement in an interview on Turkish public television. Photo:Adem Altan / AFP Share

In March 2022, Turkey hosted a first attempt at negotiations in Istanbul, a few days after the start of the Russian invasion, which were described by both parties as constructive but did not lead to any agreement.

Last week in Antalya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised Turkey as an actor working for a peaceful solution, but also declared that the conditions in his opinion made necessary what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine have not yet changed.