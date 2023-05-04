In March, the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine, a war crime.

Dutch news agency ANB reported that Zelensky arrived at the Dutch parliament at around 07:00 GMT to meet with the deputies.

According to the Dutch News Agency, the Ukrainian President was received by Parliament Speaker Jan-Anthony Bruin and Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.

“We are in The Hague and we will meet with officials of the International Criminal Court,” Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergei Nikiforov told AFP.

The Dutch government said ahead of Zelensky’s visit that he would also attend meetings with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and members of parliament.

The Foreign Ministry said Zelensky was expected to deliver a speech titled “No peace without justice for Ukraine”.

Government spokesmen refused to disclose more details about the visit, attributing it to security reasons.