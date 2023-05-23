Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky visited his troops at the front on Tuesday to congratulate the Ukrainian sailors who today celebrate their day in Ukraineaccording to a statement published on the official account of the head of state on Telegram.

The Ukrainian presidential office reported afterward that the president had visited his soldiers in the frontline area near Vugledar and Mariinka in the eastern Donetsk province.

“Our defenders. The front. Today I am here to congratulate our fighters on the Day of Ukrainian Seamen,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “Glory to all who defend Ukraine!” he added.

The note is accompanied by numerous photos in which the president poses with or greets soldiers. Most of the soldiers who appear in the images wear the blue beret that identifies Ukrainian sailors.

Every day on the battlefield, Ukrainian sailors prove to be a mighty force that destroys the enemy. See also The US asks its citizens in Belarus to leave the country

“Every day on the battlefield, Ukrainian sailors prove to be a powerful force that destroys the enemy, liberates Ukrainian land and carries out the most difficult tasks in the most difficult conditions,” Zelensky was quoted as saying in the office statement. presidential.

During his visit, the Ukrainian head of state also decorated some of the soldiers deployed in the area for “the courage and heroism” shown in “the defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” on the battlefield.

The president also announced the creation of a “Marine Corps” that will “significantly increase the potential” of this component of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

