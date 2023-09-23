On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stopped in Poland, returning from his tour during which he delivered a speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

But Zelenki did not meet with any officials because of the state of relations between Kiev and Warsaw as a result of disputes over grain imports.

The Ukrainian President handed over two official awards to two Polish volunteers during his stop in their country.

Last week, Poland decided to extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, which shook Kiev’s relationship with its neighbor, which has been one of its strongest allies since the start of the current crisis in February 2022.

On Friday, the Polish Prime Minister asked Zelensky not to “insult” the Poles.

On his way home on Saturday, Zelensky handed over the awards to Bianka Zalewska, a journalist who helped transport wounded children to Polish hospitals, and Damian Duda, who assembled a medical team to help wounded soldiers near the front line.

Zelensky thanked all Poles who “since the first days of the crisis opened their families and homes and were open to offering a helping hand” to the Ukrainians.

“I believe that any challenges on our common path are nothing compared to the fact that there is such a strong bond between our peoples,” he said.