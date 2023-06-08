Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Zelensky visits Kherson to coordinate rescue efforts for the dam disaster

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World
0
Zelensky visits Kherson to coordinate rescue efforts for the dam disaster


close

Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech in The Hague.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech in The Hague.

Images published on social networks show Zelenski arriving at one of the damaged areas.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, traveled this Thursday to the province of Kherson in southern Ukraine to coordinate, together with the authorities in the area, emergency operations in the face of the catastrophe caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which Kiev attributes to the army. Russian.

See also  US says Russia suffers from a shortage of artillery missiles

In Kherson I have visited the crossing points through which people are being evacuated flooded areas,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account, where he also posted a video of his meeting with local authorities.

Our task is to save lives and help as many people as possible.

“Our task is to save lives and help as many people as possible. I have thanked the rescue teams and the volunteers. Thanks to all those who participate in these tasks,” added the Ukrainian head of state.

Images published on social networks show Zelenski arriving at one of the damaged areas accompanied by his military escort.

On his Telegram channel, the president has published another video, in which he is seen listening to those responsible for the rescue device in one of the towns of Kherson flooded by the overflowing water from the dam.

“It is important to calculate the damage and allocate funds to compensate the neighbors affected by the disaster,” Zelenski declared, and has asked that businesses affected by the flood be helped to relocate to other parts of the region.

See also  Ukraine, Borrell: "Russia blockade of wheat is a real war crime"

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Zelensky #visits #Kherson #coordinate #rescue #efforts #dam #disaster

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Wsj, Cuba will host a Chinese spy base

Wsj, Cuba will host a Chinese spy base

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result