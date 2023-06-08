Zelensky visits Kherson to coordinate rescue efforts for the dam disaster

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, traveled this Thursday to the province of Kherson in southern Ukraine to coordinate, together with the authorities in the area, emergency operations in the face of the catastrophe caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which Kiev attributes to the army. Russian.

“In Kherson I have visited the crossing points through which people are being evacuated flooded areas,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account, where he also posted a video of his meeting with local authorities.

Our task is to save lives and help as many people as possible.

“Our task is to save lives and help as many people as possible. I have thanked the rescue teams and the volunteers. Thanks to all those who participate in these tasks,” added the Ukrainian head of state.

Images published on social networks show Zelenski arriving at one of the damaged areas accompanied by his military escort.

On his Telegram channel, the president has published another video, in which he is seen listening to those responsible for the rescue device in one of the towns of Kherson flooded by the overflowing water from the dam.

“It is important to calculate the damage and allocate funds to compensate the neighbors affected by the disaster,” Zelenski declared, and has asked that businesses affected by the flood be helped to relocate to other parts of the region.

EFE