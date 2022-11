Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an official announcement. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city of Kherson on Monday (14). Ukraine’s southern municipality had spent months under the command of Russian troops until last week.

“We are moving forward and ready for peace, peace for our entire country. I am very happy, you can tell by the people’s reaction, their reaction is not staged,” Zelensky told a news conference.

The president of Ukraine also thanked the military support and resources provided by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and other allied countries.

With regions close to Kherson still under attack, Zelensky did not elaborate on what the Ukrainian army’s next moves will be. “Not for Moscow. We are not interested in the territories of another country,” he concluded.