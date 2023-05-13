Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Italy on Saturday for talks with government officials and Pope Francis, who said in late April that the Holy See was engaged in a peace mission to end the war with Russia.

The visit has not been officially confirmed for security reasons, and it is Zelensky’s first to Italy since February 24, 2022.

But multiple sources expect him to meet separately with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorga Meloni before heading to the Vatican. He is also expected to be a guest on a popular Italian TV talk show before heading to Germany.

The meeting with the Pope will be the most important item in Zelensky’s visit to Italy. He had met Pope Francis in the Vatican in 2020 and the two had several phone conversations.