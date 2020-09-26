President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, September 26, visited cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, who survived the An-26 plane crash in the Kharkiv region. This was announced in his Telegram by the head of the regional administration Alexei Kucher.

According to him, he and the head of state visited the victim in a military hospital. The patient’s condition is satisfactory.

“We talked to him and his mother. He left his phone number, ”the head of the Kharkiv region wrote.

For 20-year-old Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, September 26 was his second birthday, Zelensky said. He added that the injured cadet rushed to extinguish his burning comrade immediately after the An-26 crash.

“He managed to give another cadet another chance, who unfortunately died of burns this morning. This is heroism, Ukraine is proud of you, ”the head of state wrote on Telegram.

An-26 plane crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region the night before. On board the aircraft were 27 people, including military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. 26 people died, only one survived.

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is considering four versions of the reasons for the plane crash.