Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the only survivor of the An-26 crash near Kharkov. This was announced in his Telegram by the head of the regional administration Alexei Kucher.

It is noted that now the 20-year-old cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky is in a military hospital. His condition is satisfactory. Kucher wrote that Zelensky talked with the victim and his mother, and also left them his phone number.

The head of state himself said on his Telegram page that Zolochevsky, after the plane crash, tried to save his comrades.

“One of the guys was burning nearby, and Slava rushed to extinguish it. He managed to give another chance to another cadet, who, unfortunately, died of burns this morning, “Zelensky wrote and added that Ukraine is proud of the cadet’s heroic deed.

An-26 crash site near Kharkov

Military An-26 crashed on Friday, September 25, when landing near the city of Chuguev near Kharkov. On board the aircraft were 27 people, including 20 cadets. The cause of the disaster, according to preliminary data, was a technical malfunction.

Earlier it was reported that the moment of the crash fell into the lenses of CCTV cameras.