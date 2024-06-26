Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he went on Wednesday to the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region in the east of the country, where he discussed the security situation with senior military leaders.

The visit came days after Zelensky was appointed as the new commander of the joint forces.

He said in a video clip he posted on Telegram and photos in front of the Pokrovsk city sign: “I started my day in the Donetsk region with our soldiers, Chief of Staff (Olexander) Sirsky, and the new commander of the joint forces, General (Andrey) Gnatov.”