Zelensky visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic (APU) in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

“Zaporozhye region. advanced positions. I have the honor to be here today, next to our military,” the Ukrainian leader said. On the published footage, you can see how the politician presents awards to the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thanks them for their service.