Ukraine, Zelensky attacks Berlusconi and Meloni is “blackmailed” by the US and the EU

Now the world began to get to know well who the former (?) Ukrainian comedian Zelensky is. A guy who was about to go on trial in his country for aggravated corruption and that he was saved only because the war has begun, to which he owes everything and that is why he has no intention of interrupting it. Zelensky is a charmer, an evil wizard who knows mass communication well and who has been manipulating public opinion for a year international. Let us briefly recall that the Ukrainian war is not a normal war, it is a civil war and that right and wrong are mixed but that there are some incontrovertible data.

Crimea is Russian because it was donated by Khrushchev to Ukraine during the USSR and that there was a coup d’état in Ukraine against the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych duly elected. We also learned about Zelensky’s dangerous penchant for starting a possibly Nuclear World War III. Said this, the dispute between him and Silvio Berlusconi is cloying. Not only for the contents but for the modalities. Let’s remember the facts. Ten days ago the Knight expressed against the opportunity of the meeting between Giorgia Meloni and the “man in the green shirt”.

He did it rightly and with good reason for the reasons explained above and also because Putin is a friend of his, as until recently he was of Meloni and of the whole centre-right, especially of Matteo Salvini who even went around the Red Square with a shirt with his face on it. Arcore’s exit led Meloni to prepare an immediate visit, almost a tribute, to Zelensky which materialized just yesterday. Visit born unlucky because no one – as usual – had warned her that old Joe Biden would steal the international limelight from her by planning a similar visit at the same time and naturally the American and Ukrainian diplomats took care not to warn the Italians.

Then Meloni desperately tried to meet Biden but there was nothing to do, thus remedying a double whammy. The “pilgrimage to Kiev” was necessary to appease the wrath of the comedian who wanted to be honored by Meloni for the “offence” received from Berlusconi. But Giorgia hadn’t come to terms with the vengeful and malicious character of the Ukrainian president who returned the blow as soon as he could, putting her in great difficulty. In fact, during the press conference, he said that Berlusconi had spoken like that because he hadn’t had the “tanks in the garden” and the “bombed house”. Meloni tried her best to parry the blow by replying that facts matter and that the center-right, including Forza Italia, has always voted unitedly pro-Ukraine.

At that point, however, Arcore did not rightly take it well. And Berlusconi replied that he knew the horrors of war that he experienced as a displaced person. The reaction of the former Knight who even started arguing was all too good. Even Mario Draghi knows something that Zelensky cannot be trusted, who was snubbed by the comedian last year. But because Giorgia is prone to Zelensky? Simple, it is because she knows very well that without the consent of Washington and Brussels she could not govern because her “fascist” past would immediately be held in the face.

Our Prime Minister then he is not free but must give an account of his actions to someone. But Meloni, like all the center-right, is naturally pro-Putin. Just think of selfies with kissing that Roman politics was done with Orban until a few months ago. Then, once he won the election, he had to drop everything because Orban is “Putin’s man” in the West. The fact that Meloni on Kiev gets along with love and in agreement with the whole left should ask some questions not only of her voters but of all Italians.

Subscribe to the newsletter

