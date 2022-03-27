Also read: You are safe from Putin’s aggression, Biden told the Poles

These are the main developments from Saturday evening and the night from Saturday to Sunday:

Zelensky urges Western countries to use heavy weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Western countries supply a fraction of their military equipment to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian invasion. Zelensky made that call in a video speech Saturday night, Reuters reports.

Several countries have pledged missiles and small arms, but Zelensky said Kiev needs tanks, planes and weapons against ships. “That’s what our partners have, that’s what’s gathering dust,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns.”

Ukraine would only need 1 percent of NATO’s planes and 1 percent of the treaty organization’s tanks and ask for no more, he added. “We’ve been waiting for 31 days,” he said annoyed. “Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it Moscow, for intimidation?”

Zelensky repeated his warning that Russia would target other European countries if it defeated Ukraine. NATO has refused to comply with Zelensky’s request to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, on the grounds that the alliance wants to prevent an escalation of the war.