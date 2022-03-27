Summary: White House denies Biden plans regime change in Moscow, major explosions in Lviv
These are the main developments from Saturday evening and the night from Saturday to Sunday:
- The White House has stressed in a statement that the US president Joe Biden has not called for regime change in Russia. The statement came shortly after a speech by Biden in Warsaw, in which he said Russian President Vladimir Putin could no longer stay on. “For God’s sake, this man can’t stay in power,” Biden said. Biden also warned Putin in the speech: “Don’t let it occur to you to enter NATO territory by even an inch.”
- The Mayor of Lviv says the city has been hit by rocket attacks. This would have caused considerable damage to the urban infrastructure. The mayor has not disclosed where the attacks allegedly took place. Shortly before this, three heavy explosions were heard in the city. It appears that the city, located about 70 kilometers from the Polish border, has been attacked by the Russians for the first time since the start of the war.
Also read: You are safe from Putin’s aggression, Biden told the Poles
Zelensky urges Western countries to use heavy weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Western countries supply a fraction of their military equipment to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian invasion. Zelensky made that call in a video speech Saturday night, Reuters reports.
Several countries have pledged missiles and small arms, but Zelensky said Kiev needs tanks, planes and weapons against ships. “That’s what our partners have, that’s what’s gathering dust,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns.”
Ukraine would only need 1 percent of NATO’s planes and 1 percent of the treaty organization’s tanks and ask for no more, he added. “We’ve been waiting for 31 days,” he said annoyed. “Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it Moscow, for intimidation?”
Zelensky repeated his warning that Russia would target other European countries if it defeated Ukraine. NATO has refused to comply with Zelensky’s request to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, on the grounds that the alliance wants to prevent an escalation of the war.
#Zelensky #urges #Western #countries #heavy #weapons
Leave a Reply