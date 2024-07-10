Zelensky said that Ukraine needs to receive 128 F-16 fighters from the West

Western supplies of US-made F-16 fighters to Ukraine will not be enough, so the country needs more than a hundred of these machines. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech at the North Atlantic Alliance summit in Washington, his words are quoted by RIA News.

“The problem with the F-16 is their number and timing. We have a decision on 10-20, even if we have 50, it is nothing,” he complained. Zelensky called on Western countries to transfer 128 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which, according to the president, is equal to the total number that Kyiv’s “partners” have.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky praised the Russian army. He said that the Russian army is learning quickly, mastering new technologies, using new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles. At the same time, these statements were made in the context of Zelensky’s complaints about insufficient supplies of air defense systems (AD) to Kyiv.