In a meeting of the collegiate, the president of Ukraine said that Russian troops would be committing in his country "the most terrible war crimes" since the Second World War.

In a video speech during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday (5), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called for Russia to be withdrawn from the collegiate, formed by 15 members, or that the UN as a all be “completely dissolved”.

The theme of the meeting was the war in Ukraine, more specifically the bodies of civilians found in Bucha and other cities near the capital, Kiev, over the weekend, after the departure of Russian troops and the retaking of the region by Ukrainian forces.

In his speech, Zelensky presented a video showing images of bodies, including children, which he said were civilians killed by the Russian army.

The Ukrainian president cited the Russian veto power in the UN Security Council, as one of the five permanent members of the collegiate (the other four are the United States, United Kingdom, France and China). Moscow used that veto to overturn a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine on February 25, the day after the start of the war.

Zelensky called for Russia’s expulsion from the Security Council, claiming that Vladimir Putin’s government “turns its veto power into a right to cause death”.

“If there is no alternative and no option, then the next option would be [a ONU] completely dissolve,” Zelensky argued. “Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the UN? Is the time of international law over? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately,” he added, arguing that Russian troops were committing “the most terrible war crimes” in Ukraine since World War II.

At the meeting, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, denied that his country’s forces are killing civilians. “We are not shooting at civilian targets precisely to preserve as many civilians as possible. This is precisely why we are not moving forward as quickly as many had hoped,” he argued.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council that the invasion of Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges of all time to the international order “due to its nature, intensity and consequences”. “This council has a responsibility to keep the peace and to do so in solidarity,” he said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield claimed that “no one should be a shield for Russia’s aggression” and that world leaders should “show courage and stand up to Russia’s dangerous and unprovoked threat against Ukraine.” It’s the world”.