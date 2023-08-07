President Zelensky urged Ukrainians to “return to reality” in thoughts of victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his people to “return to reality.” He stated this in an evening video message to citizens in Telegram-channel.

“If it already seems to someone that the war is “somewhere out there” and that someone else should win the war, then you need to return to reality. Only with all the people we will get through this,” Zelensky said.

The head of state added that the internal purge of those who, by abusing their powers, weakens Ukraine, continues. Zelenskiy recently announced mass layoffs from early next week as part of the fight against corruption.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk asked Ukrainians to “get high less and work more.” She stated that the citizens have begun to relax and this is “somewhat dangerous”, and that they need internal mobilization and resilience, as in the early days of the NWO.