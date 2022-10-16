Ukrainian President Zelensky urged Ukrainians to reduce energy consumption from 17:00 to 23:00

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption from 17:00 to 23:00 if possible. He stated this in a video message published in his Telegram-channel.

“This Saturday, residents of the Chernihiv region limited their electricity consumption by 20 percent. And in the country as a whole – by an average of 10 percent. Kyiv and the region – only by 7 percent. Please do more if you can. From 17:00 to 23:00, our electricity consumption should be reduced,” he urged.

The Ukrainian leader also warned of limiting electricity supplies in a number of cities. According to him, this is a necessary measure for the stable operation of the energy system of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported that an air alert was announced in the Dnipropetrovsk, Nikolaev and Kirovograd regions. In addition, the Ukrainian media report on the sounds of explosions in Odessa and Nikolaev, after which it became known about the fires. An emergency power outage occurred in the Sumy region.