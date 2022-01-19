President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has published a video message to the people in which he urged not to panic over reports of a possible Russian invasion. Video published on Youtube-channel “Ze!President”.

“Now all the news and information space is full of similar messages about the war with Russia, that the invasion could start right tomorrow. And what exactly is the news? Hasn’t this been reality for eight years now? Didn’t the invasion start in 2014? Has the threat of war appeared only now? These risks exist for more than one day, and now they have not become larger, now there is more excitement around them,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky also advised Ukrainians to “breathe and calm down” and not run to buy buckwheat and matches in stores. “Ukraine does not want war, but it must always be ready for it,” he said.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Russia had concentrated about 127,000 troops on the border. In his opinion, such a number of troops is “not critical” for Ukraine, and all the alleged movements of the Russian army have only a “positive effect”, uniting democratic countries in support of Kiev against the “Kremlin aggression”.